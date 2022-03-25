Why Duolingo Stock Was a Winner This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although it ended up being a bit of an up-and-down stock this week, Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) ultimately saw its share price rise by nearly 5% in the Monday to Friday period, data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal. The main factors in the stock's recent lift are a general investor return to tech stocks, even the more speculative ones, and an analyst recommendation upgrade.Earlier this month, tech companies had fallen from investor grace as they are typically considered to be relatively speculative plays. With a world convulsed by the war in Ukraine and spooked about its looming economic aftershocks, many adjusted their portfolios in favor of investments seen to be safer. This pushed numerous tech titles down, to the point where their prices have become attractive again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading