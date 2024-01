Why DuPont Stock Fell 13.4% This Week

Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) are down 13% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the global chemical company announced mixed preliminary fourth-quarter results and disappointing forward guidance.DuPont isn't officially slated to release Q4 and full-year 2023 results until Feb. 6, 2024. But in a press release Wednesday, the company told investors it expects Q4 revenue to arrive at roughly $2.9 billion, which should translate to adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings near the low end of that range but on higher revenue of $3 billion.DuPont Executive Chairman and CEO Ed Breen noted the company continues to focus on generating strong cash flows as it navigates a "lower-volume environment."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel