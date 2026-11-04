DuPont de Nemours Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLC7 / ISIN: US26614N1028
|
04.11.2026 01:16:07
Why DuPont Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday
The chemical industry is in a prolonged global slump these days, so it was heartening to learn that DuPont (NYSE:DD) had a beat-and-raise third quarter despite that considerable challenge. The veteran American chemical company posted its third-quarter results Tuesday morning, and the reaction to them was strongly positive -- so much so that its stock closed the day almost 9% higher.
DuPont also posted strong growth in key fundamentals. Its net sales for the quarter rose by 4% year over year to just under $1.87 billion, while net income from continuing operations under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) surged by 68% to $171 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted), per-share profitability also bounced, improving by 62% to $2.09.
Image source: Getty Images.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DuPont de Nemours
Analysen zu DuPont de Nemours
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DuPont de Nemours
|40,97
|-2,55%