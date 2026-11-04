Why DuPont Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

The chemical industry is in a prolonged global slump these days, so it was heartening to learn that DuPont (NYSE:DD) had a beat-and-raise third quarter despite that considerable challenge. The veteran American chemical company posted its third-quarter results Tuesday morning, and the reaction to them was strongly positive -- so much so that its stock closed the day almost 9% higher.

DuPont also posted strong growth in key fundamentals. Its net sales for the quarter rose by 4% year over year to just under $1.87 billion, while net income from continuing operations under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) surged by 68% to $171 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted), per-share profitability also bounced, improving by 62% to $2.09.

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