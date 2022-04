Why Dutch Bros. Gained 15% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of innovative coffee shop chain Dutch Bros . (NYSE: BROS) jumped 15% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which entered the markets with an initial public offering (IPO) in September, impressed investors with a strong expansion plan for the near future.Dutch Bros. has a unique culture that it builds on to develop customer loyalty. This includes its branding as a fun place to hang out, with friendly service and a party-like atmosphere. Stores have music playing and typically feature an outdoor seating area.Image source: Dutch Bros.Continue reading