|
19.08.2022 20:04:26
Why Dutch Bros Fell as Much as 13.1% This Week
Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) fell as much as 13.1% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The coffee and drink chain had no official news releases; however, it did report strong earnings last week that sent shares higher. It is possible that traders sold the stock to lock in these gains. Plus, investors may have been nervous with some insiders selling their shares. As of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday, shares of Dutch Bros are down 12.7% this week.On Aug. 10, Dutch Bros reported earnings for the second quarter. Its financials looked strong, with revenue up 44% year over year to $186.4 million and trailing-12-month systemwide sales hitting $1 billion. The coffee chain also opened 31 new locations as it further expands across the United States. Investors cheered this news, sending shares of Dutch Bros higher last week. With 20% of its float sold short according to Yahoo Finance, it is also possible a short squeeze drove some of the gains in the days following the report. Heading into this week, it is plausible we had a reversal of what happened the week before, with people selling their gains and short-sellers re-entering their positions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bros Holding Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bros Holding Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|40,28
|-5,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.