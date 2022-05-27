Why Dutch Bros Is Soaring 34% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are rocketing higher this week, surging 34.1% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, riding a meme stock wave of buying.After it was reported that short interest in the coffee shop shot up almost 30% in the latest period, stock traders who populate various internet stock chat rooms piled into the stock. Shares are rising another 9% in morning trading on Friday.Image source: Dutch Bros.Continue reading