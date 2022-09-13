Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 17:41:56

Why Dutch Bros Is Tumbling Today

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) had tumbled 6.2% by 11:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the entire market is in a rout over the latest inflation numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost more than 840 points so far, or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 is down 470 points, or 3.8%.The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported August inflation numbers this morning and instead of falling as expected because energy prices had sharply declined 10.6% for the month, consumer prices rose 8.3%. That was up 0.1% from July, instead of the 0.1% decline forecast.Even when the government tries to rejigger the numbers by removing food and energy from the equation, the so-called "core" index still rose 6.3% compared to the 6.1% expected.Continue reading
Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A- 34,97 -7,22% Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-

ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Mittwoch nach. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es im Mittwochshandel deutlich abwärts.

