|
05.07.2022 14:16:25
Why Dutch Bros Lost Nearly 16% in June
Shares of coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) stock declined almost 16% in June according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no company-specific news in June, but the stock was volatile as inflation remained the hottest topic on investors' minds. Restaurant and retail sales are highly correlated with supply costs and inflation, and investors may be concerned about the company's ability to meet its sales and earnings forecasts in the coming quarters.Dutch Bros is a coffee shop chain with restaurants along the West Coast and surrounding states. It's quite small right now, with only 538 locations, as compared with Starbucks' 34,000. But it's opening new stores, with plans for 130 in 2022, and it sees a total opportunity for 4,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.It operates a distinct model that focuses on a fun atmosphere, including music and outdoor seating, as well as friendly and quick customer service. This has earned it a legion of loyal fans as well as increasing sales. Revenue increased 54% in the second quarter over last year. However, inflation and supply chain costs are creeping up. Gross profit dipped from $17.6 million last year to $16.6 million this year. Net loss rose from $4.8 million to $16.3 million, although a good chunk of that came from equity-based compensation related to the company's initial public offering (IPO).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bros Holding Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bros Holding Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|31,48
|-2,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkaufsdruck überwiegt weiter: ATX verliert -- DAX rutscht auf Jahrestief -- US-Börsen eröffnen schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es nach zunächst festem Start abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt domineren am Dienstag ebenfalls die Verkäufer, der DAX rutscht auf ein neues Jahrestief. Die US-Börsen müssen zum Handelsauftakt ebenfalls Verluste hinnehmen. Die größten Börsen in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.