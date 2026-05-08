Dutch Bro a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C28Y / ISIN: US26701L1008
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08.05.2026 22:51:55
Why Dutch Bros Stock Ascended by Nearly 14% in April
Last month, the stock of coffee shop operator Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) acted as if it had been given a shot of particularly strong espresso. The company's shares zoomed almost 14% higher in April, fueled not by highly caffeinated java but a series of very bullish updates from analysts tracking the stock.That bull parade started just after the first week of the month, when Telsey pundit Sarang Vora initiated coverage of Dutch Bros stock with an outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation and $66 per share price target. According to reports, Vora considers the company to be a unique and highly differentiated business in the retail beverage sector, with excellent customer loyalty and good unit economics. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dutch Bros A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)