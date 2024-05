Why Dutch Bros Stock Fell 15% in April

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) stock fell 15% in April according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any specific news for the company in April, but investors were unenthused by the 2023 fourth-quarter report in March, and negative sentiment about the economy continued into April.Dutch Bros operates a small chain of coffee shops across the West Coast, but it has large expansion plans and has been steadily moving east, opening new stores. As of the end of 2023, it has 831 stores in 16 U.S. states and it plans on opening up to 165 more this year.Although it's often compared to mammoth competitor Starbucks, Dutch Bros has its own culture and feel. It's focused on speed and a friendly atmosphere, and it's slightly cheaper than Starbucks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel