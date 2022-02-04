|
04.02.2022 17:22:15
Why Dutch Bros Stock Is Soaring 19% This Week
Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were soaring 18.9% week to date from their closing price last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boost came after Jim Cramer gave the stock a positive mention Monday morning.While the recommendation gave a 12% boost to the stock that day, the coffee shop chain gave back a few points the next day after Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported disappointing earnings. Dutch Bros actually lost more than its rival, dropping almost 4% compared to Starbucks' 1% drop.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!