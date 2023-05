Why Dutch Bros Stock Sank This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 22% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drive-thru coffee and drinks chain posted strong growth in the first quarter, but it was well below analyst expectations. Shares of Dutch Bros closed down 20.4% this week and are now down 40% since going public in 2021.In the first quarter, Dutch Bros revenue grew 30% year over year to $197.3 million after the company opened 45 new shops around the country. This fell well below analyst expectations of $208 million in revenue in the period, which sent shares of Dutch Bros down in the days following the report.Investors were likely disappointed in Dutch Bros' same-store sales growth, which actually declined 2% from the prior year. However, for all of 2023, management expects the business to grow same-store sales in the low single digits even when compared to major price increases in 2022. Tracking same-store sales will be important in the coming quarters to analyze if traffic and spending at Dutch Bros stores are holding up. Continue reading