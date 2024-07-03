|
03.07.2024 14:37:06
Why Dutch Bros Stock Soared 17% in June
Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) stock jumped 17% in June according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any specific news about it in June, but investors are feeling confident about it after a strong first-quarter report and raised guidance.Dutch Bros is a chain of coffee shops headquartered in Oregon with shops along the West Coast. It's been in operation for decades, but it only recently went public and created a wide-ranging expansion strategy. It now has 876 stores in 17 states and counting as it spreads east across the country.Dutch Bros has some signature, bold beverages that customers love and that separate it from other coffee chains. It's focused on friendly customer service and being a place where people can come in and have a good time. However, it's also dedicated to quick service, and it has a strong order and drive-thru business. Since it's still quite small and setting up its infrastructure, it can be nimble in growing to meet consumer demand. This is a problem that's frustrating coffee chain giant Starbucks right now that Dutch Bros doesn't have.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|41,52
|-0,74%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%