Why Dutch Bros Stock Soared 19% in December

Shares of coffee chain stock Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) gained 19% in December according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no significant news, but the Federal Reserve announced that it would begin to cut interest rates in 2024, and that sparked overall market enthusiasm, especially for great growth stocks.Dutch Bros is a chain of coffee shops with a friendly, community vibe that's focused on great customer service, custom-crafted beverages, and speedy delivery. This has been a recipe for success, and the company is rapidly expanding. It operates 794 stores as of the end of the 2023 third quarter, with plans for 150 total in 2023 and annually, with the expectation that it can reach 4,000 over the next eight or so years.This has led to robust revenue growth despite the overall downcast economy. Revenue increased 33% over last year in the 2023 third quarter, mostly due to new store openings, but also to price increases.