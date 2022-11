Why Dutch Bros Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) popped 22% on Thursday after the drive-thru coffee chain boosted its full-year revenue forecast. Dutch Bros' revenue soared 53% year over year to $198.6 million in the third quarter, fueled by new store openings and higher sales at existing locations.Dutch Bros opened 38 coffee shops during the quarter and a total of 138 over the past year. The company ended September with 641 locations.Continue reading