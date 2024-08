Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Getting Burned Today

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), the coffee chain known for its drive-thru business model, were taking a dive today after the company reported solid results in its second-quarter earnings. However, moderating new store growth spoiled otherwise strong results.As of 1:20 p.m. ET, the stock was up 20.8%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool