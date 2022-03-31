|
31.03.2022 21:32:00
Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week
Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. As of 3 p.m. ET Thursday, the stock was up 6.9%.The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans.President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently. While larger competitors are focusing on international expansion, Ricci believes there is plenty of opportunity for growth right here in the U.S. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
