09.08.2023 17:47:56
Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Surging Today
Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were up 22% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company's second-quarter earnings results. While revenue missed estimates, adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 significantly beat the consensus estimate calling for $0.07.The market wasn't pleased with the company's first-quarter results, especially with the $9.4 million loss on the bottom line and a decline in same-shop sales. But Dutch Bros proved it can control costs in this challenging operating environment and deliver profitable growth while continuing to invest in opening new shops.Overall, revenue grew 34% year over year, up from 30% in the previous quarter. The company opened 38 new shops, bringing its total footprint to 754, a 25% year-over-year expansion. The company padded that increase in new shops by also reporting a 3.8% increase in same-shop sales. The market was more impressed with the $9.7 million in net profit, a big improvement over the year-ago quarter's loss of $1.8 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
