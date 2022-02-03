Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) are soaring on an otherwise bearish Thursday, up 14% as of 1:40 p.m. ET following the release of fiscal third-quarter 2022 results that merely met expectations. Against a backdrop of other earnings concerns though, meeting estimates is a relative victory.For the three-month stretch ending in December, technology consulting and services outfit DXC turned nearly $4.1 billion worth of revenue into a per-share profit of $0.38, or $0.92 per share on an adjusted basis. The figures were in line with analysts' consensus estimates, though sales fell from the year-ago comparable of nearly $4.3 billion. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings, however, improved from $0.84 per share in the final quarter of 2020.Image source: Getty Images.