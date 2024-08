Why Dynatrace Stock Was Zooming Higher on Wednesday

Data analytics company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) was having a Wednesday to remember on the stock exchange. After the company published its latest set of quarterly results, investors piled into the shares, sending their price up by 16% in late afternoon trading. That performance was particularly impressive when matched against the slumping S&P 500 index, which, at the time, was down by more than 0.5%.Well before market open that day, Dynatrace took the wraps off its first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company earned revenue of $399 million for the period, representing a 20% improvement over the same quarter the previous year. That was on the back of annual recurring revenue (ARR), which also rose by 20% to over $1.54 billion.Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also headed north, increasing by 25% to just under $99 million, or $0.33 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool