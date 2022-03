Why Dynavax Stock Dipped on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) couldn't escape the claws of the bear on Tuesday. The biotech stock closed 0.4% lower on the day, despite encouraging quarterly results published this morning. For its fourth quarter of 2021, Dynavax took in total revenue of just over $195 million, nearly 10 times the $19.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. GAAP net income came in just under $100 million, or $0.80 a share, representing a dramatic change from the $15.5 million loss of the year-ago quarter. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading