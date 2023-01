Why E-Commerce Stocks Chewy, Etsy, and Carvana Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of e-commerce stocks like Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) rose Monday, propelled by a combination of bullish macroeconomic news and strong gains from some of their peers.Chewy closed the session up by 5.1%, Etsy finished the day 5.5% higher, and Carvana gained 10.3%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 2%, outpacing both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading