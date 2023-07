Why Eagle Bancorp Stock Rose 16.4% This Week

Eagle Bancorp 's (NASDAQ: EGBN) stock price soared this week, rising by as much as 16.2%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of 2:45 p.m. ET. Thursday, its share price was still up by 11.7% for the week, trading at about $28 per share. The stock remains down about 36% year to date. The broader market was slightly higher for the week at that point Thursday, with the S&P 500 up by 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite up by 0.2%.Eagle Bancorp , based in Bethesda, Maryland, is the holding company for Eagle Bank, a regional bank with about $11 billion in assets that serves the Northeast. Its stock price climbed higher this week on the strength of the solid second-quarter earnings report it released Wednesday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel