|
11.05.2022 20:53:38
Why Eastman Kodak Stock Dropped 22.3% Wednesday
Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK), which specializes in commercial print and advanced materials and chemicals, saw its shares plummet 17% on Thursday. The stock is down more than 44% over the past year.Image source: Getty Images.The company released its first-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday, and the results were mixed. Revenue was $290 million, up 9% from the same quarter last year, though down 5% sequentially. Kodak also reported a loss of $3 million in net income, down from positive net income of $6 million year over year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!