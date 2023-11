Why Eaton Shares Were on the Rise Today

Shares of industrial giant Eaton (NYSE: ETN) were on the rise Tuesday, up as much as 4.7% before settling into a 3.5% gain as of 12:25 p.m. ET.Ireland-based Eaton is a diversified industrial giant, but extremely well positioned for the clean infrastructure build-out in the U.S. While it has a broad portfolio, the company's concentration in electrical components, systems, enclosures, and conduit and other products makes it a prime beneficiary of the clean energy transition and the move away from gas-powered to electrified vehicles.This morning, the company reported a beat on revenue and earnings, while also raising its full-year guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel