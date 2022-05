Why eBay Stock Tanked Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even by the standards of an awful trading session for stocks generally, eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares took a massive hit on Thursday. The storied e-commerce company published its latest set of quarterly earnings, and some of its numbers greatly dismayed investors.Optimistically describing its first-quarter performance as "better than expected," eBay unveiled those figures after market hours on Wednesday. These showed that the company earned $2.5 billion in revenue, which was 6% lower than the corresponding period of 2021. The decline in gross merchandise volume (GMV) was even steeper; it fell 20% to $19.4 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading