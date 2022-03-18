|
18.03.2022 14:10:03
Why eBay Stock Was Rising by Double-Digit Rates This Week
Storied e-commerce company eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) was having a good week. As of the close of trading on Thursday, the company's shares were up by over 11% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock benefited from a general investor return to tech titles, plus a new and rather bullish analyst note. Over the past few days, quite a few tech stocks have rallied, as investors pile into them looking for bargains. Many had sold off heavily, as part of a general flight to assets considered to be less risky. Investors, it seems, are reacquiring their taste for risk (although it has to be said that the leading companies in the sector -- Apple, for example, are comparatively safe plays).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
