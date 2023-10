Why Ebet Stock Is Plummeting Today

Ebet (NASDAQ: EBET) stock is seeing big sell-offs in Monday's trading. The online-gambling specialist's share price was down 27.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Ebet published a press release after the market closed on Friday, announcing that it was moving ahead with a reverse stock split. The move, which had not been previously announced, caught investors by surprise and is spurring a surge in bearish sentiment. Ebet announced on Sept. 29 that it would complete a 30-for-1 stock split after the market closed on that trading day. As a result, shareholders would receive one share of Ebet stock for every 30 shares of stock that they owned at the time of the split's closure.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel