Why eCash, Fantom, and Osmosis Were 3 of the Best Performing Cryptos This Week

Cryptocurrencies are finding their way onto the radar of growth investors, with some impressive moves seen thus far this year. Of course, some tokens are performing better than others, with outsize gains seen among some of the smaller-cap, higher-growth projects in this space in recent weeks.The seven-day returns for eCash (CRYPTO: XEC), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), and Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) stood at 35.7%, 53.5%, and 20.3%, respectively, as of 11:45 a.m. ET Friday. Thus, these tokens are among the best-performing cryptos over the past week, supported by a much more bullish macro backdrop and clear risk-on sentiment that's been building in 2023.Additionally, there are some unique catalysts investors are focusing on with these projects. An integration with Avalanche this week has led to a surge in interest in the eCash network. Fantom skyrocketed on news that a decentralized vault was launched and a successful proposal was accepted by the community, which is expected to result in higher revenue for developers, lower gas fees, and more investment in this network. And decentralized exchange Osmosis has seen increasing interest due to an upcoming Neon upgrade, which would improve pricing efficiency and purportedly improve network security with respect to potential liquidity attacks and price manipulation.Continue reading