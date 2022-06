Why Ecopetrol Stock Is Plunging on a Strong Day for the Markets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Colombia's state-run oil giant Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) were plunging today, down 13.1% as of 1:03 p.m. ET, on an otherwise strong day for the markets and the oil sector.The reason behind the decline wasn't hard to discern: Over the weekend, Colombia held its presidential election, and the winner was Gustavo Petro, the country's first left-wing president in its history.Petro was once part of a leftist militia group. His running mate is the country's first black and second female vice president, who is also an environmental activist.Continue reading