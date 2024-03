Why Editas Medicine Stock Soared as Much as 42% Higher This Week

Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) charged sharply higher this week, soaring as much as 41.6%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. By the time the market closed on Friday, the stock was still up 34.8%.The catalyst that vaulted the gene editing specialist higher was the company's quarterly report, which included a surprise announcement.On Wednesday, Editas Medicine released its fourth-quarter results, which were better than investors had hoped. The company generated revenue of $60 million and a loss per share of $0.23. Financial results generally take a back seat to other announcements with small drug developers, but these were notable, as analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $7.94 million and a loss per share of $0.54, so Editas sailed past expectations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel