|
03.08.2022 22:41:14
Why Editas Medicine Was Winning on Wednesday
Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were rocketing more than 13% higher in late-afternoon trading on Wednesday, and it was little wonder. The company scored twin beats in its latest set of quarterly results, with one line item in particular being a standout. Prior to market open that day, Editas took the wraps off its second-quarter figures. The genome editing company's revenue was $6.3 million. That's rather impressive for a clinical-stage biotech, and well up from the roughly $379,000 Editas posted in the second quarter of 2021. Net loss narrowed, but only slightly, coming in at $53.5 million ($0.78 per share) versus the year-ago shortfall of $55.3 million.Analysts weren't expecting that level of top-line improvement. On average, those following Editas stock were forecasting the company would earn less than $4.3 million in revenue. They also believed it would post a marginally deeper net loss of $0.81 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!