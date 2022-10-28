|
28.10.2022 19:14:37
Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Crashed 16% Today
Shares of medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell 16.6% through 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday even though the company missed analyst targets for third-quarter earnings last night by only the slimmest of margins.Analysts had forecast that Edwards would show earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on sales of $1.33 billion in last night's report. Its actual results: $0.61 in EPS and $1.32 billion in sales. Is that tiny $0.01 miss really worth a 16.6% sell-off? For the fiscal third quarter, sales grew only 1%, hurt primarily by unfavorable currency exchange rates. In constant dollars, Edwards says its sales would have grown 7%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Edwards Lifesciences Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.22
|Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Crashed 16% Today (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Edwards Lifesciences zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Edwards Lifesciences legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)