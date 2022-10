Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Crashed 16% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell 16.6% through 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday even though the company missed analyst targets for third-quarter earnings last night by only the slimmest of margins.Analysts had forecast that Edwards would show earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on sales of $1.33 billion in last night's report. Its actual results: $0.61 in EPS and $1.32 billion in sales. Is that tiny $0.01 miss really worth a 16.6% sell-off? For the fiscal third quarter, sales grew only 1%, hurt primarily by unfavorable currency exchange rates. In constant dollars, Edwards says its sales would have grown 7%.Continue reading