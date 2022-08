Why Electric Car Stocks Are Buzzing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All up and down the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, renewable energy stocks are hopping Monday after the U.S. Senate passed its historic Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a piece of legislation that would throw tens of billions of dollars at the problem of climate change.As of 12:45 p.m. ET, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), which mines lithium for use in rechargeable batteries, are up 4.9%; QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), which is researching new solid-state technology for use in those batteries, is gaining 2.1%; and electric luxury car builder Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are up 4.8%.What is it, specifically, about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that's got electric car investors buzzing with excitement? According to a "summary of the Energy Security and Climate Change Investments in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" prepared by Senate Democrats after the bill was voted through on Sunday, the legislation "includes over $60 billion to on-shore clean energy manufacturing in the U.S. across the full supply chain of clean energy and transportation technologies." Continue reading