Why Electric Vehicle Stocks Like Lucid and Canoo Were Sinking Today

On Wednesday, many investors unplugged from electric vehicle (EV) stocks, as well as other titles associated with alt-fuel transportation solutions. This followed a sharply negative reaction to an earnings report published by a top name in the EV industry.The selloff was fairly broad; among others it affected luxury EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), whose share price was sinking by nearly 2% in late trading Wednesday, and utility vehicle specialist Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), which was down by almost 6%. Truck manufacturer Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) wasn't spared either, as its price was plunging by over 11%.The peer providing the update was EV pickup and SUV manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which unveiled its second-quarter results after market hours on Tuesday. Rather oddly, investors sold out of the company's stock after it posted headline numbers that easily topped analyst estimates, and upped its estimate for vehicle production this year. Oh, and after a clutch of analysts raised their Rivian price targets.