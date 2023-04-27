27.04.2023 23:51:00

Why Electric Vehicle Stocks Like Rivian and Lucid Surged Today

Thursday was an ideal day to be an investor in most electric vehicle (EV) stocks. A sunny forecast from a noted researcher lifted sentiment on major companies in the segment, among them Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Fisker Automotive (NYSE: FSR). The three stocks notched gains on the day of over 5%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.The International Energy Agency (IEA) came out with its annual EV market survey, and its findings really brought the bulls rushing into related stocks. According to the IEA's projections, worldwide sales of EVs will rise by 35% over the 2022 tally, setting yet another annual record. In pure number terms, 2023 sales should hit approximately 14 million units. Continue reading
