Why Electronic Arts Shares Rose 17.5% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) gained 17.5% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The surge started with a robust earnings report. Later on, the momentum was boosted by reports about a potential buyout.Image source: Getty Images.EA's fiscal fourth-quarter sales rose 36% year over year, landing at $1.83 billion. Earnings jumped from $0.26 to $0.80 per share. The results were better than management guidance across the board, with higher revenue and lower expenses than expected. The video game producer also spent $325 million on repurchasing stock during the quarter, resulting in a share count just below the guidance target.Continue reading