Why Electronic Arts Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) fell 9% on Wednesday after the video game maker delivered lackluster financial results that were weighed down by game delays and production challenges. EA's revenue rose 5% year over year to nearly $1.9 billion in its third fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31. The gains were driven in part by strong sales of its popular soccer game FIFA 23, which is on track to be the best-selling title in franchise history.Notably, EA's player network topped 650 million by the end of December.