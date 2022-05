Why Electronic Arts Stock Rocketed After Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a curious turn of events, video game giant Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported an apparent earnings miss last night -- and then its stock rocketed higher.Expected to report pro forma profits of $1.43 per share with net bookings (note: this is different from sales) of $1.77 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, EA instead reported a mere $0.80 per share profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with net bookings of $1.75 billion. Regardless, as of 11:25 a.m. ET this morning, EA stock is up 12.2%.Continue reading