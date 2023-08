Why Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Viking Therapeutics Are On Fire Today

Weight loss drugmakers are having an exceptionally strong trading session today. As of 10:32 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was up by a noteworthy 16.7%, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was higher by 15.8%, and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) was in positive territory by 8.8%. The spark? Ahead of the opening bell, Novo Nordisk announced trial results from a late-stage study evaluating the cardioprotective effects of its highly effective weight loss treatment Wegovy. Patients treated with the drug exhibited a 20% lower incidence of heart attack, stroke, or death from heart disease compared to those on a placebo, the company said.Obesity is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular disease. So, in a sense, it's not all that surprising that losing weight goes hand-in-hand with a lower risk of heart attack or stroke. But these quantitative data should give Novo Nordisk the opportunity to expand the eligible patient population for Wegovy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel