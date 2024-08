Why Eli Lilly Stock Trounced the Market on Thursday

It's always a relief when a drug shortage ends. It's even more of a relief when that shortage concerns a hot new drug produced by a high-profile pharmaceutical company.That dynamic was behind the 3.5% increase of Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) stock price on Thursday. Comforting words from the company's leader led investors to load up on the stock, making it a far better performer than the sliding S&P 500 index (which fell by 1.4% that day).That drug is Zepbound, the weight loss treatment that is one of Lilly's newest and hottest products. Due to the enormous popularity -- combined with scarcity -- of such goods, Zepbound had officially been in a shortage on the U.S. market. It's now set to change that status in the very near future. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool