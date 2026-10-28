Why Elon Musk's Latest Trillion-Dollar Forecast for SpaceX Is One That Investors Should Take With a Grain of Salt

Investors expect big things from Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX), and CEO Elon Musk often pumps up the company's growth prospects, both in the long run and in the short term. Between telecom, artificial intelligence (AI), and space, there is an abundance of growth potential for the business. And that's a key reason many investors don't balk at buying the stock despite its high valuation -- SpaceX has a market cap of around $2 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

While there's no shortage of excitement around its opportunities, Musk's latest forecast for the business stood out for multiple reasons. Not only did it call for $1 trillion in revenue at an earlier time frame than in the past, but the range was also incredibly wide; investors should take it with a grain of salt.

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