|
18.08.2022 17:36:10
Why Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Surged 20% Today
In a remarkable turn of events, bulls have continued to shift the script for cryptocurrency banking company Celsius (CRYPTO: CEL), with the value of this project's CEL token surging 20.6% over the past 24 hours as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Since hitting a low of approximately $0.15 per token in mid-June, CEL has rebounded to more than $3 per token.Despite recent news that a large Canadian pension fund has written off its stake in Celsius, investors appear to be increasingly bullish on this crypto lender's ability to survive. Higher crypto prices in recent months have helped sentiment across many embattled lenders in this sector. Additionally, news that Celsius has received court approval to sell its mined Bitcoin, as well as a number of liquidity injection offers, appears to have many investors believing Celsius may be able to make it through its restructuring with less damage than initially thought. It's been a rough year for Celsius, to be sure. In April, Celsius indicated that regulatory issues around the company's Earn product had caused the platform to hold nonaccredited investors' tokens in custody. In May, the collapse of algorithmic stablecoin Terra (CRYPTO: LUNC) led to contagion fears, sparking a run on the bank among various lenders in the sector, including Celsius. This led to the ultimate freezing of withdrawals, swaps, and transfers in June, a move that in turn drove this token to its mid-June lows.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|98,27
|-4,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.