Why Emergent BioSolutions Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) were jumping 12% as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain was due to increased concerns about the spread of monkeypox.Emergent BioSolutions markets ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine that could also help prevent monkeypox infection. The company also recently announced that it's acquiring exclusive worldwide rights to Chimerix's (NASDAQ: CMRX) oral smallpox antiviral therapy, Tembexa. ACAM2000 already ranks as one of Emergent BioSolutions' top products. The smallpox vaccine raked in $206.5 million in sales last year, accounting for 11.5% of the company's total revenue. Continue reading