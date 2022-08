Why Emergent BioSolutions Stock Is Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) are sinking today, down 11.8% as of 11:27 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its second-quarter financial results following the market close on Monday.Emergent reported total Q2 revenue of $242.7 million, down 39% year over year. It posted a net loss of $56.4 million, or $1.13 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company's adjusted net loss was $42.8 million, or $0.86 per share. The consensus estimate was for positive adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share. The primary problem for Emergent BioSolutions remains its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business. In Q2 2021, the company's CDMO revenue totaled $190.9 million. In the recent quarter, Emergent actually reported negative CDMO revenue because of a reversal of previously recorded revenue related to its contract with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit.