|
22.08.2023 17:42:34
Why Emergent BioSolutions Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) were tumbling 10.6% lower as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline came after S&P Global's S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Advance Auto Parts will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.S&P Dow Jones Indices said that the change will be effective before the market opens on Friday, Aug. 25. The company's reason for the replacement was that "Emergent BioSolutions is no longer representative of the small-cap market space" while Avance Auto Parts is. Any exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds that track the S&P SmallCap 600 will sell their positions in Emergent BioSolutions and buy shares of Advance Auto Parts. Such moves can cause downward pressure on Emergent's share price. But getting booted from the S&P SmallCap 600 is more of a result of Emergent BioSolutions' woes than a cause of them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emergent BioSolutions Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Emergent BioSolutions Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
|4,11
|-2,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen im Blick: ATX minimal höher -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.