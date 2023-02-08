|
Why Encompass Health Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
Rehabilitation-care specialist Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) easily surmounted the hump of Hump Day. Following its latest earnings release, published after market hours on Tuesday, the stock traded up by nearly 3% on Wednesday. What helped greatly was the twin beats notched by the company.For its fourth quarter of 2022, Encompass Health posted just under $1.14 billion in revenue, which was 9% higher on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income slipped, however, by 9% to nearly $89 million, or $0.88 per share. Both headline figures beat analyst estimates, albeit not by much. Still, a beat is a beat, and this was sufficiently encouraging for investors. On average, prognosticators following the stock were anticipating revenue of $1.12 billion and adjusted, per-share net income of $0.84. Continue reading
