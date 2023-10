Why Endeavor Group Stock Popped 27% This Week

Shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR) soared 27.2% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the sports and entertainment company announced a review of strategic alternatives.In a press release Wednesday, Endeavor Group announced it has initiated a "formal review to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company" -- a process that typically implies a company is exploring a potential acquisition offer or a divestment of assets."Given the continued dislocation between Endeavor's public market value and the intrinsic value of Endeavor's underlying assets, we believe an evaluation of strategic alternatives is a prudent approach to ensure we are maximizing value for our shareholders," stated Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel