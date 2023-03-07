|
07.03.2023 18:55:05
Why Enfusion Stock Surged Today
Shares of financial-services software company Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) surged on Tuesday after the company released financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. As of noon ET, Enfusion stock was up almost 10%.During Q4, Enfusion generated revenue of $40.5 million, which was up more than 27% from the same quarter of 2021. This was right at the high end of management's guidance. The company only added nine net new clients during Q4, bringing its total to 819. But management was nevertheless encouraged by its progress.On the bottom line, Enfusion surpassed management's guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Management guided for adjusted EBITDA of $6 million at most but delivered adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million. Moreover, the company was profitable on a nonadjusted basis as well, with net income of $0.8 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enfusion Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.23
|Why Enfusion Stock Surged Today (MotleyFool)
|
06.03.23
|Ausblick: Enfusion A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Enfusion A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.01.23
|: Enfusion upgraded to overweight at Morgan Stanley (MarketWatch)
|
20.12.22
|Stifel cuts Enfusion price target to $14 from $16 (MarketWatch)
|
25.03.22
|Why Enfusion Stock Is Plummeting Today (MotleyFool)
|
21.03.22
|Enfusion stock price target cut to $20 vs. $27 at Stifel (MarketWatch)