Enova International Aktie

Enova International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12D51 / ISIN: US29357K1034

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18.09.2026 04:17:33

Why Enova International Stock Was Plummeting This Week

Financial services company Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) seemed headed for the investor doghouse late Thursday. The company, which focuses on lending to underserved individuals and small businesses, withdrew its applications for banking licenses.

As investors considered this a defeat for the company, they promptly and vigorously sold the stock. As of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, its price had fallen by nearly 20% week to date.

In December 2025, Enova announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp, the holding company for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured online lender Grasshopper Bank. Around that time, Enova submitted a clutch of applications to federal and state authorities for it to provide banking services as Grasshopper's would-be owner.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enova International Inc 153,00 -1,29% Enova International Inc
International Public Partnerships Ltd 1,40 -0,29% International Public Partnerships Ltd

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