Enova International Aktie
WKN DE: A12D51 / ISIN: US29357K1034
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18.09.2026 04:17:33
Why Enova International Stock Was Plummeting This Week
Financial services company Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) seemed headed for the investor doghouse late Thursday. The company, which focuses on lending to underserved individuals and small businesses, withdrew its applications for banking licenses.
As investors considered this a defeat for the company, they promptly and vigorously sold the stock. As of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, its price had fallen by nearly 20% week to date.
In December 2025, Enova announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp, the holding company for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured online lender Grasshopper Bank. Around that time, Enova submitted a clutch of applications to federal and state authorities for it to provide banking services as Grasshopper's would-be owner.
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Nachrichten zu Enova International Inc
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22.07.26
|Ausblick: Enova International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Ausblick: Enova International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu International Public Partnerships Ltd
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enova International Inc
|153,00
|-1,29%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,40
|-0,29%